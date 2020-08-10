Women's Community Shield set to return at Wembley on same day as men's version

Manchester City will be looking for revenge after narrowly missing out to Chelsea for the WSL title

The Women's Community Shield looks set to return to the football calendar this month for the first time since 2008.

Sky Sports News has confirmed that there are plans for Chelsea to face Manchester City on August 29, immediately before the men's equivalent between Arsenal and Liverpool.

The match is planned to kick-off the new domestic women's season, after the previous campaign was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game will have extra spice, with Manchester City top of the WSL when the season was prematurely ended but missing out to Chelsea for the league title on the points-per-game ratio used.

City boss Gareth Taylor hoping for 'real climax' to season

Manchester City Women's new manager Gareth Taylor has already emphasised the importance of making a strong start to the WSL season and he will be keen for a confidence boost that a Community Shield victory over Chelsea would bring.

Former Wales striker Taylor was appointed by City at the end of May, succeeding Nick Cushing who left in February to become head coach of men's MLS side New York City FC.

Taylor is hoping for a lot of competition in his first WSL season in charge and hopes the top three of Chelsea, City and Arsenal can be challenged by some of the other clubs.

"We want to see a real climax at the end of the season where there is many, many teams being involved," Taylor told Sky Sports News.

"It's a long season and one that you really want to be in and amongst. You need to make a decent start.

"There's obviously going to be some tough moments, which each team will go through. We need to make sure that we are ready to face all of the obstacles that will be in front of us."

WSL set for September 5 kick-off

WSL champions Chelsea will go to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the season September 5, while Manchester City are at newly-promoted Aston Villa.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea, who were crowned champions in June, go to Casey Stoney's United, who finished fourth in their debut top-tier season, with all games behind closed doors.

Arsenal also host Reading on the opening weekend, while Brighton host Birmingham, Everton are at Bristol City, and West Ham go to London rivals Tottenham, with matches played over the weekend of September 5 and 6.

