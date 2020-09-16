Manchester United's Katie Zelem withdraws from England squad with coronavirus

Manchester United's Katie Zelem was one of seven players to earn their first senior England call-up for the training camp

Manchester United's Katie Zelem has withdrawn from England's September training camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

Zelem will now undergo a period of self-isolation in line with protocols and there are no plans to call up a replacement for her at this time.

Lucy Bronze has also withdrawn from the training camp to manage an injury picked up in Sunday's Barclays FA WSL match against Brighton and has now returned to her new club Manchester City.

Isobel Christiansen, who was last capped by England in March 2019, has been called up to Phil Neville's squad to replace her.

Christiansen was a member of the Lionesses' SheBelieves Cup-winning squad in the USA last year before undergoing ankle surgery which sadly ruled her out of last summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

She returned to the WSL in December 2019, signing an 18-month contract with Everton following a season with defending European Champions Olympique Lyonnais.

The week-long camp is seen as a marker for the start of long-term preparations for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.