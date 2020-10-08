Sixty six per cent of women suffer gender discrimination in football, says report

Two-thirds of women working in football have experienced discrimination, but only 12 per cent reported it, according to a Women in Football survey.

In the network's largest ever survey of over 4,000 members, women who did report discrimination also said it was often "brushed under the carpet".

The most common form of discrimination was mis-used "banter", with 52 per cent of respondents having experienced or witnessed this.

As many as 82 per cent of women say they had faced barriers to workplace promotion.

"One story of bias, outdated perceptions and outright bullying is one too many. There is still a lot of work to do to ensure that women are encouraged to forge careers in the industry and this is where WiF will continue to play a big part," Chair of Women in Football Ebru Koksal told The Telegraph.

On Thursday WiF said they were to launch a new corporate membership scheme to support employers in becoming more gender inclusive, and there was some better news in their survey too.

Seventy eight per cent of members said they felt supported by their colleagues in the workplace, and a further two thirds felt supported by their employer. Additionally, nearly 60 per cent believe their organisation celebrates female talent.