Sixty six per cent of women suffer gender discrimination in football, says report

Two-thirds of women working in football have experienced discrimination, but only 12 per cent reported it, according to a Women in Football survey.
In the network's largest ever survey of over 4,000 members, women who did report discrimination also said it was often "brushed under the carpet".
The most common form of discrimination was mis-used "banter", with 52 per cent of respondents having experienced or witnessed this.
As many as 82 per cent of women say they had faced barriers to workplace promotion.
"One story of bias, outdated perceptions and outright bullying is one too many. There is still a lot of work to do to ensure that women are encouraged to forge careers in the industry and this is where WiF will continue to play a big part," Chair of Women in Football Ebru Koksal told The Telegraph.
Trending
- Who deserves to be England's No 1?
- Pochettino: Davis was my Iniesta
- Giroud stars as France hit seven, Germany held in thriller
- Ozil set to be out of Arsenal's Europa League squad
- Vettel reveals why he 'failed' at Ferrari
- Nev & Carra: The case for England's defence
- Drinkwater, Moses not in Chelsea's CL squad
- Transfer Talk: Man Utd became 'deluded' over Sancho fee
- Man City chief: The EFL is not sustainable
- 'How I knocked Hopkins into retirement'
It's time for change.— Women in Football (@WomeninFootball) October 7, 2020
Watch this space.#WomeninFootball pic.twitter.com/4cW1CJ3vPe
On Thursday WiF said they were to launch a new corporate membership scheme to support employers in becoming more gender inclusive, and there was some better news in their survey too.
Seventy eight per cent of members said they felt supported by their colleagues in the workplace, and a further two thirds felt supported by their employer. Additionally, nearly 60 per cent believe their organisation celebrates female talent.