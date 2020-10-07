Kim Little returns to Scotland Women squad for Euro 2021 Qualifiers

Kim Little has been named in Shelley Kerr’s Scotland Women’s squad for the Euro 2021 Qualifiers against Albania and Finland.

The Arsenal midfielder scored five goals when she last played for her country in the 8-0 thrashing of Cyprus in August 2019 but foot surgery meant she missed Scotland's Pinatar Cup success in March.

Little has returned to action for Joe Montemurro's Gunners side and will now be in contention for the internationals against Albania on October 23 and the trip to Helsinki to face Finland four days later.

Shelley Kerr has named her Scotland squad for our @UEFAWomensEURO qualifiers later this month.



🆚 Scotland v Albania – Friday, 23 October, 7.30pm

📍 Tynecastle Park

📺 @BBCAlba



🆚 Finland v Scotland – Tuesday, 27 October, 4.15pm

📍 Bolt Arena, Helsinki

📺 @BBCAlba#SWNT pic.twitter.com/8FrEVjP0I6 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 7, 2020

Hibernian midfielder Amy Muir and Glasgow City forward Hayley Lauder miss out on the 25-player squad, while Little's Arsenal teammate Lisa Evans is injured.

Kirsty Hanson has received her second call-up after the Manchester United forward was named Player of the Match in the 5-0 win over Albania on her debut last November.

Lucy Graham keeps her place in the squad having impressed at the Pinatar Cup in Spain and will lead Everton out at Wembley in the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester City on November 1.

Scotland are second in European Championship Qualifying Group E, four points off top side Finland - managed by former Scotland head coach Anna Signeul - but with two games in hand.

Image: Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr has selected her squad for the Euro 2021 qualification double-header

Scotland Women's Squad

Goalkeepers

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)

Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders

Jen Beattie (Arsenal)

Rachael Boyle (Hibernian)

Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City, on loan from Utah Royals)

Nicola Docherty (Rangers)

Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sophie Howard (Leicester City)

Emma Mitchell (Reading)

Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders

Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa)

Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)

Lucy Graham (Everton)

Samantha Kerr (Glasgow City)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Christie Murray (Birmingham City)

Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards

Lizzie Arnot (Rangers)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Claire Emslie (Everton, on loan from Orlando Pride)

Abbi Grant (Birmingham City)

Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United)

Jane Ross (Manchester United)

Martha Thomas (West Ham United)