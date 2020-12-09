Chelsea, Manchester City edge closer to last 16 - Women's Champions League round-up

Chelsea took a giant step towards qualification for the last 16 of the Women's Champions League with a 5-0 victory over competition debutants Benfica.

Fran Kirby took centre stage during the first leg in Portugal by capping a fine performance with two goals, the first coming after only 80 seconds as she became the club's record goalscorer.

Millie Bright's header doubled the lead before Kirby was on target again and a strike from Pernille Harder sent the Blues into half-time with a commanding advantage.

Beth England completed the scoring early in the second half before a demoralised Benfica were reduced to 10 players when Christy Ucheibe was sent off.

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger had very little to do but took a ball in the face in the dying seconds to deny the hosts a late consolation goal.

The return leg is at Kingsmeadow next week and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will now have the luxury of being able to rest some of her star players.

Man City gain first-leg lead over Gothenburg

85. Final few minutes in Sweden and we're looking good for bringing a lead back to Manchester ahead of the second leg next week!



⚫️ 1-2 🔵

Manchester City came from behind to beat Gothenburg 2-1 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League last-32 tie in Sweden.

The hosts had not played a competitive match since November 15 but took the lead in the third minute when Vilde Boe Risa pounced to score from close range.

Chloe Kelly and Janine Beckie both saw efforts strike the post as City found their way into the match and Gareth Taylor's team were deservedly level before half-time through Georgia Stanway's goal.

City, who were knocked out in the last 16 of the competition last season, dominated the second half and edged in front when Sam Mewis headed home after 76 minutes.

Image: Glasgow City lost to Slavia Prague but Sharon Wojcik scored an away goal

City survived some late pressure from the Swedish champions but held on for victory and will look to progress in next week's second leg in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Glasgow City lost 2-1 to Sparta Prague in the first leg of their Women's Champions League last-32 tie.

The Czech side went into half time with a two-goal cushion after strikes from Lucie Martinkova and Anna Dlaskova, but Sharon Wojcik scored what could prove to be an important away goal early in the second period.

The 27-year-old placed her shot into the top corner of the net after good work from Aoife Colvill.

City survived some late pressure to escape with just a one-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg at Broadwood on December 16.