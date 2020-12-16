Phil Neville: England Women's boss to take charge of Team GB at Olympic Games in Tokyo

Phil Neville is expected to take charge of the Team GB women's football team at next summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A decision has been delayed due to issues around the coronavirus pandemic and Neville, who is due to step down as the England head coach at the end of his contract in July, won't be announced by the Football Association until January.

The FA has taken the lead on selecting the Olympic boss, although the decision has been ratified by each of the Home Nations.

Neville, 43, has told Sky Sports News in previous months of his desire to manage the team, which will consist of players from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as England.

"I don't know if it is going to be me," Neville said during November's final England training camp of 2020.

"I said in the last camp that I expected the decision to be imminent and I still think that. Hopefully it'll happen soon and the players can concentrate on who is the boss of Team GB and there can be total clarity."

Neville will be replaced by Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman next September after she leads the Dutch in Japan.

Image: Sarina Wiegman has signed a four-year deal and will take charge of England after the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer

The former Manchester United and Everton defender was set to lead Team GB into this summer's Olympic Games, before taking control of the Lionesses at the Women's Euros on home soil in 2021.

But the Euros was moved back to the summer of 2022, owing to the rescheduling of major tournaments due to the pandemic.

Neville, who was appointed England boss in January 2018 on a contract until the summer of 2021, led the Lionesses to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals for the second time in a row before losing to eventual winners USA.

Earlier that year wins over Brazil and Japan along with a draw with the USA saw England win the SheBelievesCup for first time.