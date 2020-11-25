FIFA Awards: Lucy Bronze, Sarina Weigman, Emma Hayes, Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema shortlisted for awards

Chelsea's Emma Hayes and future England boss Sarina Wiegman in running for Best FIFA Women's Coach award; Lucy Bronze on Women's Player shortlist with four WSL players - Ji So-Yun, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema; Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck on best goalkeeper shortlist

Wednesday 25 November 2020 11:42, UK

Sarina Wiegman
Image: Sarina Wiegman has signed a four-year deal with England Women and will take charge after the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer

Future England manager Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women's coach award along with Emma Hayes, who has three of her Chelsea players shortlisted for women's player of the year at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Ji So-Yun, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are joined on the shortlist by Manchester City's England international Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.

Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea are nominated for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper, while Alisson Becker is the only Premier League stopper to be shortlisted for the men's equivalent.

World football's governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards, with the winners set to be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17.

Vivianne Miedema has scored 52 goals in 50 appearances in WSL
Image: WSL all-time leading scorer Vivianne Miedema is on the women's player shortlist

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been named alongside Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the five-man shortlist for FIFA men's coach of the year.

There are four Liverpool players in the running for The Best FIFA men's player accolade, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara.

Jurgen Klopp was named LMA Manager of the Year, while Marcelo Bielsa and Emma Hayes won the Championship and WSL awards respectively
Image: Marcelo Bielsa, Jurgen Klopp and Emma Hayes are in the running for coach awards

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is also among the nominees along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

The Puskas Award for 2020's best goal includes Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son's superb solo effort against Burnley last December.

Jordan Flores' outrageous volley for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland is also shortlisted, along with Sophie Ingle's strike for Chelsea against Arsenal and Manchester City's Caroline Weir against Manchester United.

