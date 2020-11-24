England Women: Karen Bardsley and Katie Zelem called up for Lionesses training camp

Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem have been called up for England Women's training camp.

The duo will replace Birmingham City's Hannah Hampton and Bardsley's Manchester City team-mates Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood after their withdrawals from the 10-day training camp.

Bardsley, who returns to the international set-up, and Zelem, who is yet to make her senior England debut, have joined up with Phil Neville's Lionesses squad at St. George's Park.

The squad will play two in-house training fixtures across the November camp with the first to be played at Stoke City's Stadium on Friday 27 November.

This is a breaking England Women news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

