Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Benfica, Man City vs Gothenburg in round of 32

Manchester City have been drawn against Gothenburg and Chelsea will take on Benfica in the Women's Champions League round-of-32.

Lyon, who claimed the crown for the fifth year in a row when they beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in last season's final, will face Juventus, with Glasgow City paired with Sparta Prague.

Other standout ties see Ajax going up against Bayern Munich, PSV Eindhoven are drawn against 2019 runners-up Barcelona, while last season's beaten finalists Wolfsburg will play Swiss champions Servette.

We've been drawn against Göteborg in the @UWCL Round of 32! 🇸🇪



Matches will take place 9/10 and 15/16 December, and we will play the second leg at home.



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/gaBdAEHpb7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 24, 2020

Manchester City reached the semi-finals of the competition in both 2017 and 2018, before being knocked out by eventual champions Lyon on both occasions.

The last two seasons have seen Atletico Madrid prove their undoing on both occasions as they beat City both times in the early stages of the Champions League.

The Blues begin our #UWCL campaign against Benfica! 👊 pic.twitter.com/NdaA5vaao8 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 24, 2020

Current WSL champions Chelsea will face one of the lowest-ranked sides left in the draw, with Benfica 31st out of the 32 teams taking part.

The Lisbon side are competing in the Champions League for the first time this season, having secured their place in the round of 32 with a 3-1 win against PAOK and a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht in the qualifying rounds.

Glasgow advanced to the last-eight of the competition in 2019/20 - staged as a series of one-off matches in San Sebastian, Spain, due to the coronavirus pandemic - where they dropped out at the quarter-final stage after suffering a 9-1 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg.

CITY FANS | Are you looking forward to the @UWCL Last 32 tie v @ACSparta_Zeny? ️⚽️🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/KHdlMaxQTK — Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) November 24, 2020

Laura Montgomery's side won both qualifying ties on penalties to advance to the last-32 this time round, seeing off Irish side Peamount United and Reykjavík-based Valur in the process.

The two-legged last-32 knockout ties will take place on December 9/10 and 15/16, with this season's final due to take place at the Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday May 16.

Image: Lyon captain Wendie Renard gets her hands on the trophy

Round of 32 Draw:

St. Polten vs Zurich

﻿Lanchkhuti vs Rosengard

Gothenburg vs Manchester City

Sparta Prague vs Glasgow City

Juventus vs Lyon

SFK Spartak vs Wolfsburg

Fiorentina vs Slavia Prague

Benfica vs Chelsea

Pomurje vs Fortuna Hjorring

WFC-2 Kharkiv vs BIIK-Kazygurt

Valerenga vs Brondby

Ajax vs Bayern Munich

PSV Eindhoven vs Barcelona

FC Minskvs LSK Kvinner

Gornik Leczna vs Paris Saint-Germain

Servette vs Atletico Madrid