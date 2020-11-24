Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs Benfica, Man City vs Gothenburg in round of 32

Defending champions Lyon, who beat Wolfsburg in last season's final, face a tough test against Juventus, while Glasgow City go up against Czech side Sparta Prague; the two-legged knockout ties will take place on December 9/10 and 15/16.

Tuesday 24 November 2020 12:09, UK

Lyon Women celebrate winning the 2019/20 Women&#39;s Champions League after defeating Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final
Image: Lyon won the 2019/20 Women's Champions League after defeating Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final

Manchester City have been drawn against Gothenburg and Chelsea will take on Benfica in the Women's Champions League round-of-32.

Lyon, who claimed the crown for the fifth year in a row when they beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in last season's final, will face Juventus, with Glasgow City paired with Sparta Prague.

Other standout ties see Ajax going up against Bayern Munich, PSV Eindhoven are drawn against 2019 runners-up Barcelona, while last season's beaten finalists Wolfsburg will play Swiss champions Servette.

Manchester City reached the semi-finals of the competition in both 2017 and 2018, before being knocked out by eventual champions Lyon on both occasions.

The last two seasons have seen Atletico Madrid prove their undoing on both occasions as they beat City both times in the early stages of the Champions League.

Current WSL champions Chelsea will face one of the lowest-ranked sides left in the draw, with Benfica 31st out of the 32 teams taking part.

The Lisbon side are competing in the Champions League for the first time this season, having secured their place in the round of 32 with a 3-1 win against PAOK and a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht in the qualifying rounds.

Glasgow advanced to the last-eight of the competition in 2019/20 - staged as a series of one-off matches in San Sebastian, Spain, due to the coronavirus pandemic - where they dropped out at the quarter-final stage after suffering a 9-1 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg.

Laura Montgomery's side won both qualifying ties on penalties to advance to the last-32 this time round, seeing off Irish side Peamount United and Reykjavík-based Valur in the process.

The two-legged last-32 knockout ties will take place on December 9/10 and 15/16, with this season's final due to take place at the Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday May 16.

Ceferin was on trophy-giving duties in August, here handing the Women&#39;s Champions League trophy to Lyon captain Wendie Renard
Image: Lyon captain Wendie Renard gets her hands on the trophy

Round of 32 Draw:

St. Polten vs Zurich
﻿Lanchkhuti vs Rosengard
Gothenburg vs Manchester City
Sparta Prague vs Glasgow City
Juventus vs Lyon
SFK Spartak vs Wolfsburg
Fiorentina vs Slavia Prague
Benfica vs Chelsea
Pomurje vs Fortuna Hjorring
WFC-2 Kharkiv vs BIIK-Kazygurt
Valerenga vs Brondby
Ajax vs Bayern Munich
PSV Eindhoven vs Barcelona
FC Minskvs LSK Kvinner
Gornik Leczna vs Paris Saint-Germain
Servette vs Atletico Madrid

