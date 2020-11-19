Women's Super League: West Ham Women's boss Matt Beard leaves role as manager

Matt Beard has left his role as West Ham Women boss by mutual consent and with immediate effect.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool manager took the reins at West Ham a little over two years ago, managing the club in their first season as a fully-fledged professional team in 2018.

Beard led West Ham to a Women's FA Cup final appearance at Wembley last season and despite Wednesday's 4-0 FA Continental Tyres Cup win against Charlton, the 42-year-old leaves the club following a run of three straight league defeats.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time with West Ham United and, while I am sad to depart, I am proud of the work we have done to grow and develop this team," Beard said.

"Although I am leaving, I do so with some wonderful memories that I will forever treasure, and I would like to thank Jack Sullivan and everyone at the club for the opportunity to work at West Ham United."

West Ham Women's managing director Jack Sullivan thanked Beard and described the decision to part ways with him as an amicable one.

"On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to say thank you to Matt for his hard work and dedication during his time with the club.



"Our growth, from a newly-formed professional team taking our first steps into the Women's Super League to an established side in the top-flight, has been colossal, and Matt has been one of the leading figures in that effort.



"Personally, it has been a pleasure working closely with Matt and, although we are parting ways, we do so amicably and with plenty of unforgettable memories shared. I genuinely wish Matt all the best for the future."