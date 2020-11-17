Lionesses: Lauren James in England squad for November camp

England had been scheduled to play Norway in Sheffield on December 1 but the match was cancelled due to coronavirus travel restrictions; Phil Neville's squad will now play two in-house training matches

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 17 November 2020 11:38, UK

Lauren James of Manchester United Women during the Barclays FA Women&#39;s Super League match between Manchester United Women and Manchester City Women at Leigh Sports Village on November 14, 2020 in Leigh, England
Image: Lauren James is included in an England squad for the first time

Manchester United forward Lauren James has been included in an England squad for the first time, having been included by Phil Neville for his side's upcoming camp.

Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs, whose last Lionesses appearance came in 2015, has been recalled to the 29-player squad.

England will not play a competitive match during the 10-day camp, with their planned fixture against Norway having been called off due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Trending

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Also See:

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game