Rehanne Skinner: Tottenham hire Phil Neville's England assistant as new head coach

Tottenham have appointed England Women assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as their new head coach, after sacking Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.

Hills and Amoros were dismissed on Thursday with Spurs languishing in 11th in the Women's Super League table and are without a win in six matches in all competitions.

Skinner had been promoted to the coaching staff of Phil Neville's Lionesses this summer after previously leading the U21s.

Prior to joining England, Skinner worked for three years as assistant coach at Tottenham's rivals Arsenal, as well as a year with Wales.

Image: Karen Hills and Juan Amoros were sacked by Spurs on Thursday

In a statement released by the Football Association, Skinner said: "I am incredibly excited by this opportunity and I would like to thank Phil, Kay Cossington and Sue Campbell for their understanding, and their recognition that this will be a great chance for me to further progress my coaching career.

"I have really enjoyed my time at The FA, working alongside some wonderfully talented people and with players who have done so much to put women's football and our England teams in the spotlight. It will be very hard to leave but I will always have such fond memories of my ten years working with England teams."

Image: Skinner, left, spent three years as Arsenal assistant coach between 2010 and 2013

The FA's head of women's technical development, Kay Cossington added: "I am delighted for Rehanne. While we are sorry to see her leave, we are committed to helping our talented coaches progress in the game.

"This is a brilliant opportunity and I am sure England teams will feel the benefit in the future of having another WSL head coach who understands our commitment to furthering the player pathway and can continue to build on the excellent relationship we enjoy between the domestic and international game.

"Meanwhile, it will open up another opportunity for a coach to join Phil's coaching staff and work around the senior environment."