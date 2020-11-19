Spurs Women part company with head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros

Spurs Women have sacked head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.
Spurs are languishing in 11th in the Women's Super League table and are without a win in six matches in all competitions.
The club are expected to make a further announcement about the new coaching set up in due course.
"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of the team, with the belief that a fresh approach will offer renewed impetus as we seek to continue our upward trajectory and positive growth," Spurs said in a statement.
"We fully recognise and appreciate the contributions of Karen and Juan during their time with the club, helping elevate the team from amateur level to become a fully professional side in the Women's Super League and we thank them both for their hard work and length of service.
"Everybody at the club wishes both Karen and Juan the best for the future."
Beard departs West Ham
Earlier on Thursday, West Ham Women announced they had parted company with manager Matt Beard.
Beard spent two-and-a-half years at West Ham and guided the club to the 2019 Women's FA Cup final.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time with West Ham United and, while I am sad to depart, I am proud of the work we have done to grow and develop this team," Beard said.
"Although I am leaving, I do so with some wonderful memories that I will forever treasure, and I would like to thank (managing director) Jack Sullivan and everyone at the club for the opportunity to work at West Ham United."