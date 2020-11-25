Marcelo Bielsa and Jurgen Klopp shortlisted for FIFA men's coach of the year

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have been named on the five-man shortlist for FIFA men's coach of the year.
World football's governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards to be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17.
Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best FIFA Men's Coach, with the Championship-winning manager named alongside Hansi Flick, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Future England manager Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women's coach award along with Emma Hayes, who has three of her Chelsea players shortlisted for women's player of the year.
Ji So-yun, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are joined on the shortlist by Manchester City's England international Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.
Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea are nominated for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper, while Alisson Becker is the only Premier League stopper to be shortlisted for the men's equivalent.
There are four Liverpool players in the running for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is also shortlisted along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.
The Puskas Award for 2020's best goal includes Tottenham forward Heung-Min's Son superb solo strike against Burnley last December.
Jordan Flores' outrageous volley for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland is also shortlisted, along with Sophie Ingle's effort for Chelsea against Arsenal and a fine goal for Manchester City's Caroline Weir against Manchester United.