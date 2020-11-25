Marcelo Bielsa and Jurgen Klopp shortlisted for FIFA men's coach of the year

Marcelo Bielsa on five-strong shortlist for Best FIFA men’s coach, alongside Jurgen Klopp; future England manager Sarina Wiegman shortlisted for FIFA women’s Coach award along with Chelsea's Emma Hayes

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 25 November 2020 10:54, UK

Heung-Min Son has won the Premier League goal of the season award 1:00
Heung-Min Son's strike against Burnley has been nominated for the Puskas Award for 2020's best goal

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have been named on the five-man shortlist for FIFA men's coach of the year.

World football's governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards to be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17.

Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best FIFA Men's Coach, with the Championship-winning manager named alongside Hansi Flick, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Future England manager Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women's coach award along with Emma Hayes, who has three of her Chelsea players shortlisted for women's player of the year.

Sarina Wiegman has signed a four-year deal and will take charge after the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer
Image: Sarina Wiegman has signed a four-year deal with England Women and will take charge after the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer

Ji So-yun, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are joined on the shortlist by Manchester City's England international Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.

Trending

Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea are nominated for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper, while Alisson Becker is the only Premier League stopper to be shortlisted for the men's equivalent.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring Liverpool&#39;s second goal against Crystal Palace
Image: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are two of four Liverpool players in the running for the Best FIFA Men's Player award

There are four Liverpool players in the running for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara.

Also See:

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is also shortlisted along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

The Puskas Award for 2020's best goal includes Tottenham forward Heung-Min's Son superb solo strike against Burnley last December.

Jordan Flores' outrageous volley for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland is also shortlisted, along with Sophie Ingle's effort for Chelsea against Arsenal and a fine goal for Manchester City's Caroline Weir against Manchester United.

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:45pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Golf Podcast