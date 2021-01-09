Women's Super League: Birmingham City pull out of match against Tottenham due to injuries

Birmingham had asked the FA to postpone the match under the competition's epidemic rule but the request was denied as it was an injury-related issue, the WSL said on Twitter; Birmingham to work with Spurs and the FA to reach a satisfactory conclusion over the outcome of the match

Saturday 9 January 2021 11:29, UK

Image: Birmingham have pulled out of Sunday's Women's Super League fixture at Tottenham because of a shortage of available players due to injury

Birmingham City's Women's Super League (WSL) game at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been called off because the visitors have a shortage of players due to injuries.

Birmingham had asked the FA to postpone the match under the competition's epidemic rule but the request was denied as it was an injury-related issue, the WSL said on Twitter.

"We are aware of the ramifications of this decision but contest that we are also bound by an obligation to preserve our players' health and safety, above all else," Birmingham said in a statement.

"We are keen to reiterate that this is not a decision we have made without full consideration but are certain that it is the correct, one given our severe circumstances."

Birmingham, who are seventh in the 12-team WSL standings level on nine points with eighth-placed Tottenham and have a game in hand, said they would work with Spurs and the FA to reach a satisfactory conclusion over the outcome of the match.

Everton's home game against Manchester United on Sunday has also been postponed, with the Merseyside club unable to field a side due to a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries.

Chelsea's League Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester City, due to take place on January 13, was postponed following a number of COVID-19 cases reported at City.

City's home league game with West Ham United and Arsenal's match at Aston Villa, both scheduled for Saturday, were also postponed due to COVID-19.

