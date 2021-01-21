Transfer news: Jill Scott rejoins Everton on loan from Manchester City

England Women midfielder Jill Scott has joined Everton on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old, who has won 149 caps and scored 25 goals for the Lionesses, and is second only to Fara Williams in the all-time appearance charts, returns to Everton having enjoyed a successful seven-year spell from 2006 to 2011.

Scott, who has played for England at four World Cups, helping them reach the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, was part of the Toffees team that won the Premier League Cup in 2008 and the FA Women's Cup in 2010.

During her time at City, Scott has won the Women's Super League title, three FA Women's Cups and three WSL Continental Cups - but she now returns to former club Everton - currently fifth in the WSL - to gain more playing time.

"I am delighted to be able to bring Jill back to the club," Everton boss Willie Kirk said.

"She was a pivotal figure at Everton when the Women's Super League was first formed and went on to become a significant part of Manchester City establishing themselves as one of the top clubs in this country.

"Her achievements in the game are incredible, and that was recognised with her MBE in the 2020 New Year's Honours list.

"She is very excited to join us and I expect her to challenge and raise our standards, adding to the good work we are doing.

"It may only be a loan deal until the end of the season but I feel she can have a long-term impact to the journey that we are currently on.

"I'm really looking forward to working with her and it is another sign of our intent."

