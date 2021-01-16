Abby Dahlkemper: Manchester City sign USA's World Cup-winning defender

Manchester City Women have signed USA's World Cup-winning centre-back Abby Dahlkemper on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Dahlkemper, the third American international to move to City, will join the club after the USWNT's friendly against Colombia on January 22.

The defender makes the switch to the Women's Super League after four seasons with North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, joining international team-mates Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, who signed for City in August.

Speaking about her move, Dahlkemper said: "I am so excited to join Manchester City - it's a world-class club full of incredible players and I can't wait to get started.

"With all the talent in the FAWSL, I know that each game will present a new challenge and the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person in England is going to be amazing, alongside having the chance to play Champions League football too.

"Sam [Mewis] and Rose [Lavelle] have been saying nothing but brilliant things about the Club and hearing them speak so highly about the facilities, the staff and the players as well as their experience of a new technical and tactical challenge is something that was really appealing to me.

"I just can't wait to get over and help the team in whatever way I can and be successful on the field."

Dahlkemper played the most minutes of any outfield player in the USA's 2019 World Cup-winning campaign and has won the SheBelieves Cup twice.

Head coach Gareth Taylor said: "We're delighted to welcome Abby to Manchester City, another exciting addition to our squad.

"She is a very talented defender who has been successful both domestically and internationally - with her desire and hunger for victory, we know she'll fit into our team ethos perfectly.

"We're really looking forward to working with her over the coming seasons."