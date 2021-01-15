Emma Hayes: Don’t slaughter WSL players for coronavirus breaches, says Chelsea Women's boss

Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes says footballers are in an 'impossible situation' during the coronavirus pandemic and has urged understanding regarding recent player protocol breaches.

The Blues' 5-0 win at Reading was the only WSL match that took place last weekend after the rest fell victim to COVID-19.

It comes after a group of Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United players travelled to Dubai during the winter break for a business trip - prompting condemnation from many across the league.

On Thursday the FA, Premier League, EFL and WSL released a joint statement in which they expressed confidence their tightened coronavirus protocols would enable them to finish the season, while stressing that "safety is a collective effort".

Hayes acknowledged there had been a "really good league call with all the clubs about the importance of our responsibilities, to fulfil fixtures" and that hopefully with co-operation the WSL would be completed.

However, when asked if, in light of the recent criticism women's football had faced, it was even more important now to set an example, Hayes said: "I don't think we should focus on it being women's football.

"The decisions we make - we do have to be even more mindful that it impacts not just on your family, your friends, but your team, and then if not your team, the opposition, and if not the opposition, then the league.

"We have a responsibility - but we are also human beings. And I think we need to recognise that large chunks of the women's game have done the right things at the right times."

Hayes was also asked if sport had an important role in terms of providing some light in difficult times, and she said: "So much - that's why I think 'don't slaughter us' too. Because I think sometimes we're in an almost impossible situation.

"We put our lives at risk to come to work, to expose ourselves in team environments. And while all the safety precautions are there, we know all of us have players and staff in our group that are terrified to come to work. That's a fact."

1:19 Former Scotland international Suzanne Winters has called on Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United to come out and apologise for allowing some players to visit Dubai during the recent winter break

Hayes plays down potential GB role

Hayes says it would be "disrespectful" at the moment for her to talk about managing a Great Britain team at the Olympics.

The Football Association was going to give England Women's manager Phil Neville the job of overseeing a British side at the Tokyo Games.

But that now looks unlikely, with it understood that Neville is set to take charge of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer outfit co-owned by David Beckham.

The FA last summer announced that Neville's successor will be Holland boss Sarina Wiegman, although the plan has been for her not to start work in the role until September, having managed the Dutch at the Olympics.

Image: Phil Neville may be unable to manage the Team GB Women's Olympic team if he joins MLS side Inter Miami

When Hayes was asked if the Team GB job would interest her if it became available, she said she had an "unbelievable employer" and added: "What would it say about me if I speak so disrespectfully, of how much I've been supported, (talking) about certain other jobs and things like that?

"I don't think it's the right thing to do. Would I love to go and get out of here and have a couple of months preparing, I don't know, anywhere in sunshine? Yes.

"But I think while I'm under employment with Chelsea, I think to talk about another job, even if it was short-term, and I haven't been asked, I think it is so disrespectful. So for that reason, I won't."

Hayes has been Chelsea manager since 2012 and the trophies she has guided them to includes three WSL titles and two FA Cups.

Image: Arsenal and Manchester City both had WSL fixtures postponed after positive coronavirus cases

The Dubai trip that caused WSL chaos

A winter break in Dubai has been followed by a spate of Women's Super League postponements due to coronavirus and drawn strong responses from several high-profile names in the women's game.

Chelsea's 5-0 win over Reading on Sunday was the only fixture to take place across the weekend of January 9/10, with the league counting the cost of a trip taken by players from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Here we explain why a trip to the United Arab Emirates has sparked anger and disappointment, and what the ramifications for the WSL might be.