Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Reading Women vs Chelsea Women. FA Women's Super League.

The Madejski Stadium.

Reading Women 0

    Chelsea Women 5

    • F Kirby (16th minute, 23rd minute, 47th minute, 53rd minute)
    • S Ji (86th minute)

    Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

    Reading Women 0-5 Chelsea Women: Fran Kirby scores four in Women's Super League thrashing

    Fran Kirby scores four times against former club Reading Women as Chelsea Women move within three points of Manchester United; United's game at Everton, Bristol City vs Brighton and Tottenham vs Birmingham all postponed

    By PA Sport

    Sunday 10 January 2021 18:36, UK

    Fran Kirby took home the match ball from Reading after her four-goal tally against her former club
    Image: Fran Kirby took home the match ball from Reading after her four-goal tally against her former club

    Fran Kirby scored four against her former club as Chelsea thrashed Reading 5-0 at the Madejski Stadium in the Women's Super League.

    The reigning champions closed the gap to Manchester United at the top of the WSL with Ji So-yun also on target in the only game not postponed on Sunday.

    Kirby netted a first-half hat-trick and added her fourth eight minutes after the interval before Ji completed the scoring in the last five minutes.

    Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes as Kirby picked up a long-ball, darted round goalkeeper Grace Moloney and slotted home.

    The in-form striker then shook off Emma Mitchell and struck once again seven minutes later, only to add a third in first-half stoppage-time after connecting with a cross from Samantha Kerr and scoring with a cushioned header.

    Trending

    The second half continued in the same vein, with the England forward scoring a fourth in the 53rd minute, heading home a fizzed-in corner from Guro Reiten.

    Kelly Chambers' team battled well, with their best chance falling to Jess Fishlock, but the mid-table side were unable to restrain the wealth of attacking options on the Blues bench.

    Also See:

    Substitute Ji came on to score the fifth in the 86th minute, drilling the ball home and securing victory.

    Amend your Fantasy Football team!

    Amend your Fantasy Football team!

    Create or amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team to climb your mini leagues.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Watch Live with NOW TV