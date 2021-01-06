Phil Neville: Inter Miami approach England Women boss over head coach role

Inter Miami have approached England Women's head coach Phil Neville about the managerial role at the club.

Preliminary discussions have taken place between the MLS club - who are part-owned by David Beckham - and his former Manchester United and England team-mate Neville.

The 43-year-old is due to leave his current role with England in July, with Netherlands Women head coach Sarina Wiegman due to remain in her current post for this summer's rearranged Olympic Games in Tokyo, before taking over England in September 2021.

Neville was due to lead hosts England into the Women's European Championships next year but he stepped down after it was confirmed the tournament will be postponed until July 2022.

Diego Alonso is currently in charge of Inter Miami but last month, the club said his future with the team "is still not determined".

Inter finished 10th out of 14 teams in the MLS Eastern Conference last season.