Phil Neville: Inter Miami approach England Women boss over head coach role

Inter Miami have approached England Women's head coach Phil Neville about the managerial role at the club.
Preliminary discussions have taken place between the MLS club - who are part-owned by David Beckham - and his former Manchester United and England team-mate Neville.
The 43-year-old is due to leave his current role with England in July, with Netherlands Women head coach Sarina Wiegman due to remain in her current post for this summer's rearranged Olympic Games in Tokyo, before taking over England in September 2021.
Neville was due to lead hosts England into the Women's European Championships next year but he stepped down after it was confirmed the tournament will be postponed until July 2022.
Diego Alonso is currently in charge of Inter Miami but last month, the club said his future with the team "is still not determined".
Trending
- Wijnaldum and Liverpool reach contract stalemate
- Time for Ole to turn potential into major prizes?
- The £150m man? Rashford tops most-valuable list
- Ozil representatives in Fenerbahce, DC United talks
- Ole: Klopp's penalty point may be to influence refs
- A forgotten heavyweight king must now fight?
- Carson among three more Man City positives
- Stanislas calls for action after 'disgusting' racial abuse
- Inter Miami approach Phil Neville over head coach role
- Arsenal transfer rumours: January move for Buendia?
Inter finished 10th out of 14 teams in the MLS Eastern Conference last season.