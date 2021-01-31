WSL round-up: Chelsea extend unbeaten run as Melanie Leupolz double helps Blues ease past Tottenham

Leaders Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the Women's Super League to 33 games with a comprehensive 4-0 win over London rivals Tottenham.

Melanie Leupolz scored twice as she added a second-half penalty to her first-half opener, while Abbie McManus scored an own goal and Sam Kerr headed home seven minutes from half-time.

Despite a strong start from Rehanne Skinner's Spurs, it was Chelsea who broke the deadlock after 27 minutes as Germany international Leupolz picked out the bottom corner with Ji So-Yun's assist from 30 yards.

Two minutes later, the Blues were celebrating again as Fran Kirby pounced on a loose pass from opposition goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen.

Kirby's low cross into the box found Pernille Harder, whose shot took a heavy deflection from defender McManus, resulting in an own goal for the Manchester United loanee on her Tottenham debut.

Kerr added her ninth league goal of the season after 38 minutes as she got her head onto Harder's looping cross into the box to make it 3-0 at the break.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark as defender Kerys Harrop committed handball in the box.

Leupolz stepped up to the spot and calmly slotted the ball past Mikalsen into the left-hand corner to complete the scoring for the reigning WSL champions.

Man City brush aside West Ham

Manchester City scored twice in each half as they brushed aside West Ham 4-0 at the Academy Stadium in the Women's Super League.

First-half strikes from Caroline Weir and Georgia Stanway put City in control before an Ellen White header and Rose Lavelle's first WSL goal sealed a comfortable victory.

The hosts were on the front foot from the off, pegging West Ham back in their own half. And they were rewarded for their early dominance in the eighth minute when the Hammers failed to clear Chloe Kelly's lofted cross from the right-hand side, leaving a simple tap-in for Weir lurking at the back post.

The visitors struggled for an outlet for much of the half and succumbed to City's dominance down the right-hand side again in the 39th minute, Lucy Bronze's cross from the byline scrambled in by Stanway as West Ham again failed to clear their lines.

City continued to dominate after the break. They got their third in the 63rd minute when White rose well to flick home Alex Greenwood's corner. Substitute Lavelle grabbed number four seven minutes later, ruthlessly capitalising on Mayumi Pacheco's slip and powering a shot past Mackenzie Arnold at her near post.

Third-placed City made a host of changes in the final stages which slowed their momentum as they remained five points behind leading pair Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of their clash with Arsenal next weekend.

Man Utd keep pace with Chelsea

First-half goals from Ella Toone and Christen Press earned Manchester United a 2-0 win at Everton and moved them back level on points with Women's Super League leaders Chelsea.

After a competitive start, Toone put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute with her sixth WSL goal of the season.

Toone pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box after a Leah Galton cross was only parried by goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and fired home with her left foot.

United's second goal also came from an error in the Everton defence. A failed clearance fell to Hayley Ladd who played it forward to Press. She held off a defender, took the ball into the box and slotted past the goalkeeper.