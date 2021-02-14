WSL round-up: Fran Kirby scores twice as Chelsea ease past Bristol City

Fran Kirby's brace and goals from Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and Bethany England secured Women's Super League leaders Chelsea a 5-0 win over Matt Beard's Bristol City.

Chelsea broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, with Kirby flicking her diving header past home goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley after meeting Maren Mjelde's corner at the near post.

After some great play from Harder and England down the right, Harder burst into the penalty area by combining with Sophie Ingle before smashing the ball home past Baggaley.

Shortly before the break, Kirby comfortably slotted the ball in from close range to register her second goal of the game.

Emma Hayes' side continued where they left off as they came out for the second half, and England delivered a fine cross which was met by Kerr, who headed home at the far post in the 55th minute.

England then got on the scoresheet five minutes later, scrambling her low effort past Baggaley to secure a resounding victory over bottom side Bristol City and extend Chelsea's lead to five points.

Meanwhile, Reading and Everton remain locked together in mid-table after their second 1-1 draw of the season.

Rachel Rowe volleyed Reading in front in the 34th minute but Nicoline Sorensen's superb header 13 minutes from time ensured the spoils were shared.

The game between Aston Villa and Arsenal was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Walsall's Banks's Stadium.

A waterlogged pitch caused the game to be postponed two weeks ago and Villa also had Wednesday's local derby with Birmingham City called off.