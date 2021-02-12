Man City Women 3-0 Man Utd Women: Caroline Weir rounds off impressive derby victory over WSL title rivals

Caroline Weir's stunning chip sealed a memorable 3-0 derby victory for Manchester City over title rivals Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Friday night.

Weir spotted Mary Earps off her line and placed the ball perfectly into the far corner with six minutes remaining to lift City above their opponents in the table.

Lucy Bronze (23) and Lauren Hemp (71) put Gareth Taylor's side in control on a bitterly cold night as United struggled to breach their mean defence.

The victory moves them into second, just two points behind leaders Chelsea and one point above United, who have played a game more than both the sides above them.

How City leapfrogged United...

After a dull opening quarter to the match, the first shot of the evening brought the first goal and left Casey Stoney pulling her hair out on the sideline.

The United boss made it clear she was unhappy with her side's defending as Reading scored from two set-pieces last weekend but lessons had clearly not been learned. They failed to clear a City corner into the front post and Bronze was on hand to fire the ball into the bottom corner from 10 yards out.

Image: Manchester City celebrate Lucy Bronze's opening goal against Manchester United

City dominated possession and got into dangerous areas without creating a large number of chances before the break. Ellen White's acrobatic attempt after her initial effort was blocked saw Earps make her only save of the first half, while Hayley Ladd's half-volley as City failed to deal with a free-kick was United's only chance of note.

Both teams came out with renewed vigour after half-time. White saw a snapshot pushed away by Earps before Christen Press had two sights of goal for United. The first was straight at Ellie Roebuck after she bundled through a tackle in the box and the second was a well-struck volley blocked by Bronze.

Image: Lauren Hemp (right) celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal

Just as Stoney signalled her intent to go for it by sending on Jessica Sigsworth for Ladd, City doubled their lead. Chloe Kelly's effort was punched clear by Earps, only to fall at the feet of Hemp. She scuffed her effort straight into the ground, but it did the trick as it bounced into the net via a United head and the underside of the bar.

Kelly nearly grabbed her goal shortly after, driving at the United defence and finding the side-netting from the edge of the box and Weir saw her low effort gathered by Earps. The closest United game to making it a nervy finish came when Press thought she had rounded Roebuck, only to see the keeper dive to keep her shot out from a tight angle.

Image: Ellie Roebuck clears the ball ahead of the onrushing Christen Press

And the game's crowning moment came in the closing stages. Weir has previous in this fixture after her strike in their 1-0 victory at the Etihad last season was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award and she lit up proceedings again. The Scot picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and took one luck before chipping the ball over the stranded Earps and into the back of the net.

What's next?

Both sides will now have a break before their next clashes with international fixtures scheduled for next weekend. Man City travel to Birmingham on February 28. While Man Utd's next clash is home a game with Aston Villa on March 7.