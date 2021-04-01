2023 Women's World Cup: New Zealand's Eden Park to host opening match as final set for Stadium Austrlia in Sydney

New Zealand's Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening match of the 2023 Women's World Cup, while Stadium Australia in Sydney will stage the final.

Adelaide, Brisbane, Dunedin, Hamilton, Melbourne, Perth and Wellington were the other seven cities in Australia and New Zealand selected to host matches.

The tournament will be the first women's World Cup to feature 32 teams - an expansion from 24.

"The appointment of the nine host cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

The five-week competition is scheduled to take place from July to August 2023.

Both Australia and New Zealand will also host one semi-final each with the full match schedule to be announced later this year.

Australia and New Zealand qualify for the World Cup as hosts.

The United States won the Women's World Cup for a record fourth time in 2019 after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in France to retain their title.