Scottish Women’s Premier League: Glasgow City and Rangers win on return from coronavirus suspension

Glasgow City beat Celtic 3-0 to rejoin Rangers at the top of the table as football returned to the Scottish Women’s Premier League for the first time in over three months.

All but the top two tiers of the men's game were suspended by the Scottish Football Association board in January due to coronavirus concerns.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave the go-ahead for the imminent return of lower league football and top-flight women's football in Scotland last month.

Before the suspension, it was shaping up to be one of the fiercest title races ever with Rangers ahead of Glasgow City on goal difference with Celtic in third two points behind.

Goals from Aoife Colvill, Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir and Niamh Farrelly helped defending champions Glasgow City end a run of three matches without a win at a windswept K Park in East Kilbride.

However, Rangers' earlier 6-0 thumping at Hearts means goal difference is the only thing that separates the sides, claiming 21 points from eight games.

Rangers have never won the women's top flight and apart from a late penalty defeat to Celtic, have won every game this season.

Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

As one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the most famous names and teams in the world, the WSL will be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.