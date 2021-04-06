Esme Morgan: Man City defender called up for England internationals against France and Canada

Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women squad for their upcoming internationals against France and Canada.

Morgan linked up with the rest of the England squad at St George's Park on Tuesday ahead of their April friendly matches.

The 20-year-old defender, who has been involved in England's youth teams since U17 level, is yet to make her senior England debut.

A call-up for the national team's training camp in September 2020 gave her the first taste of life with the senior squad.

The Manchester City defender has been involved in 10 WSL games and five Champions League clashes for her club this season. She played the full match in City's 3-0 victory away at Tottenham on Sunday.

England face France, ranked third in the world, in Caen on Friday, and meet Canada at Stoke City's stadium on April 13.

Caretaker boss Hege Riise has named a 24-player squad for April's double-header, with recalls for experienced trio Beth Mead, Karen Bardsley and Carly Telford.

Captain Steph Houghton and forward Nikita Parris are unavailable for the two games and Riise has said this will give other players the chance to impress and show their abilities ahead of squad selection for Team GB's Tokyo Olympics squad.