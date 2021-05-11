Women's FA Cup: Final three rounds to be completed in 2021/22 season after coronavirus delay

The final three rounds of the current Women's FA Cup campaign will be completed next season, with the final at Wembley taking place on December 5.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final have been pushed back following the competition's suspension earlier this season due to the government's coronavirus restrictions.

Fifth-round matches, including WSL champions Chelsea against Everton, will take place as planned between May 16-20, with the quarter-finals scheduled to be played on September 29.

Women's FA Cup dates Fifth round: May 16-20 Quarter-finals: September 29 Semi-finals: October 31 Final: December 5

December's final will act as the climax of the tournament's 50th anniversary celebrations and takes place on the 100th anniversary of the FA's decision to ban women's football in 1921.

Kelly Simmons, the FA's director of women's professional game said: "To mark the competition's 50th anniversary, we felt it was fitting to schedule the 2021 Vitality Women's FA Cup Final on 5 December, a date for many which represents the game's lowest ebb.

Image: Chelsea remain on course for a quadruple after being crowned WSL champions on Sunday

"We want to use the Cup Final day, always one of the most special in the calendar, as a platform to celebrate the game's historic trailblazers who we remain forever indebted to, whilst also acknowledging the growth and development in the modern era.

"Watching our best players at one of the best stadiums in the world, will hopefully continue to inspire a new generation to fall in love with women's football."

The move means Chelsea's potential quadruple is on hold, with Emma Hayes' side taking on Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on May 16 before their FA Cup fifth round tie against Everton four days later.