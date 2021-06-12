Tokyo Olympics: Man City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley withdraws from Team GB squad with injury

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has withdrawn from the Team GB squad for this summer's Tokyo Olympics due to injury.

The 36-year-old Manchester City player, one of two goalkeepers in Hege Riise's 18-player group for the Games, was hurt while playing on loan at OL Reign last month.

A two-time World Cup semi-finalist with England - including the bronze medal in 2015 - and part of the London 2012 Olympics squad, Bardsley said: "After a difficult road back to fitness and form, being selected for Tokyo felt like the greatest achievement.

"Then, to be forced to withdraw through injury so close to the Games feels devastatingly cruel.

"Regardless of the situation, I'll do whatever I can to help my team-mates and Team GB every step along the way. I wish nothing but success for everyone."

Team GB Football head coach Hege Riise added: "Losing Karen is a big blow for us - but more importantly for her.

"She has been an incredible international goalkeeper for many years and her presence in the squad would have also helped the younger players in the group. "

A decision on her replacement will be announced in due course, with Team GB facing Chile on the opening day of the competition which runs from July 21 to August 6.