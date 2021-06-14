Missy Bo Kearns: Liverpool Women's Player of the Year signs new contract

Liverpool Women's Player of the Year Missy Bo Kearns has signed a new contract with the Merseyside club.

The 20-year-old midfielder, an England U19 international, came through the ranks at Liverpool and signed her first professional contract last January.

She helped Liverpool to a third place finish in the FA Women's Championship last season.

Kearns, who will take the number seven shirt next season, said: "It's a dream come true to continue staying at the club, it's a big honour for me.

Delighted to sign a new contract at this club ⚽️ looking forward to getting back to it ❤️

"I just want to play for Liverpool and I'm over the moon.

"Individually last year was my breakthrough season. I got the opportunity just after Christmas to showcase what I can do and I feel I took that chance.

"It still feels like yesterday I was in the U11s. I've taken it all day by day and just enjoyed each moment playing with a Liverpool shirt on."

Manager Matt Beard said: "I've watched a lot of Bo recently and I'm really excited by her. She's got everything to become a top, top player.

"She's going to be a big player for the club. She's a local girl, she's a Liverpool fan and I'm delighted she's committing her future to the club.

"Technically she's very gifted, she's a clever player and a set-piece specialist which is vitally important.

"I'm really excited to see how she can kick on and develop now because it was a real first taste of a lot of minutes in the second half of last season."