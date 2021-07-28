Martha Thomas: Manchester United Women sign Scotland international striker

Manchester United Women have signed Scotland international Martha Thomas on a deal until the summer of 2023.

The striker spent the previous two seasons with West Ham and has also had a spell in France for Le Havre after spending her youth career in the United States with Charlotte 49ers.

The 25-year-old has eight international caps after making her debut in March last year and the deal also includes the option for the club to extend her contract for another year.

"I'm excited to be joining Manchester United, I've been impressed with the success the club has had over the last few years and that was a real drive for me to come here," Thomas said.

"I want to be enjoying my football again and I'm looking forward to challenging myself in this environment and being part of an attacking team where I can express myself.

"My focus right now is on settling in and putting in the hard work at training, but I can't wait for the season to start and to see all the fans back in the stadium."

