Roop Kaur loving life at London Bees as Sandeep Tak closes in on London City Lionesses move

Roop Kaur ready to test herself at London Bees after linking up with U16s squad for the new season; Sandeep Tak set to join London City Lionesses; Asmita Ale completes historic Tottenham switch with all three moves falling during South Asian Heritage month

Roop Kaur is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead with London Bees

Roop Kaur says she is "loving every minute" at London Bees after officially joining the club's U16 set-up earlier this month.

Kaur was the mystery schoolgirl who left Sky Sports News viewers stunned back in March when she did almost 1,100 kick-ups for International Women's Day, aged just 14.

The west Londoner has spent the last few years at QPR but decided to step out of her comfort zone and take up the challenge in north London under coach and renowned talent developer John Ryan in order to get closer to her dream of one day becoming a professional footballer.

"It's my second week training and it's been brilliant so far, I've loved every minute of it," Kaur told Sky Sports News.

"I've been on an amazing journey with QPR and I cannot thank them enough for everything they have done for me. I could have stayed and remained an important part of the team but I wanted to really test myself in a new environment.

"The coaches and my new team-mates have been really welcoming. There are quite a few girls who are new to the team like me so I guess we're all kind of helping each other get settled, and we're all looking forward to getting involved in some friendly games so we can see how we shape up as a team.

"The facilities at The Hive are amazing, and we also have the U18s and the first team training on the pitches near us while we train, which is also pretty cool because it motivates you to really want to break through."

Tak set to join London City Lionesses

Attacking midfielder Sandeep Tak is set to join FA Women's Championship side London City Lionesses, Sky Sports News understands.

Tak spent last season with Billericay Town. The 24-year-old started her career at QPR and has also played for Notts County and Tottenham.

Spurs, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Asmita Ale, who has become the first Nepali-origin player in the club's history. The 19-year-old turned down a contract offer to remain at Aston Villa to join Spurs on a two-year deal.

Ale was part of the Villa side that gained promotion to the Women's Super League in 2019-20. She made 18 league appearances last term and was named Aston Villa's player of the season.

The full-back, who has featured for England at various youth levels, said: "I'm so excited to be joining Spurs - the club has a fantastic reputation and the ambition that Rehanne (Skinner, the Tottenham head coach), the staff and players have is something I wanted to be a part of."

Skinner said: "Azzy is a fantastic young player that has made significant progress in her career over the last few years, both in the WSL and youth international teams.

"I am excited to have her in our squad as she has huge potential which was evident in her contributions last season in the league.

"Azzy brings with her strong defensive attributes with a desire and ability to get into attacking areas of the pitch that will add value to the team."

British South Asians in Football

