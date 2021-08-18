Arsenal Women 4-0 Okzhetpes: New Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall gets off to winning start

Arsenal Women secured a 4-0 victory against Okzhetpes in the first round of the Champions League.

The reign of new Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall got off to a flying start as a side featuring four debutants cruised to a comfortable victory in Moscow.

New signing Mana Iwabuchi opened the scoring for the north London side, finding the back of the net with a strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Captain Kim Little, who featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, then scored from the penalty spot shortly afterwards after Vivianne Miedema was fouled in the box.

It was a dominant showing from the Gunners against the Kazakh side and despite lacking a clinical edge in front of goal at times, they went on to add to their tally in the second half.

Beath Mead netted from close range to extend Arsenal's advantage before Nikita Parris, a Champions League winner with former club Lyon, fired home from close range to score on her debut and round off a comfortable victory.

What the Arsenal boss said...

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall: "There are some circumstances that made it a little more difficult. It was extremely hot conditions and on an artificial turf which gets a little bit dry, so that's hard to move the ball at a good pace.

"I think we scored the hard goals today but we didn't score from any corners, any wide free-kicks, any crosses or any counter-attacks.

"In order for us to be able to score more today, we needed to be better at those situations. We need to be better at that on Saturday - no matter which opponents we play."

What's next?

Arsenal will face PSV Eindhoven or Lokomotiv Moscow on Saturday with a place in the second round of qualifying on the line.

The Gunners begin their Women's Super League campaign against defending champions Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on 5 September; live on Sky Sports (kick off 12.30pm).



