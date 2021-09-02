Super 6 Extra Women's Super League: Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women

The Women's Super League gets underway this weekend, and you can win £5,000 for free by predicting the outcome of Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sunday.

As far as the Women's Super League campaign goes, this is one of the most eagerly-anticipated clashes on the calendar, and luckily it falls on the first round of the season. Chelsea regained their WSL title last season - their fourth in total - and travel to the three-time champions Arsenal, who will look to improve on their third-place finish of last season.

In fact, Arsenal have finished third in five of their last six WSL seasons, with the only exception a title win in 2018/19. Both sides will want to start the season with a victory of course, but you can have your say to win £5k by predicting who you think will prevail. Six correct answers to six questions is all it takes.

To do just that, you will need to know the ins and outs of the teams and players involved, so here are some priceless pointers to guide you in the right direction.

Full-time score

Image: Emma Hayes celebrates another win for Chelsea

Chelsea drew with Arsenal in the repeat of this fixture last season, before racking up a 3-0 win in the home match. The goals came from Fran Kirby and a double from Pernille Harder. This was the start of an eight-match unbeaten run which consolidated their position as WSL champions.

Interestingly, Arsenal won eight games in succession following this defeat, again going nine unbeaten during the last stretch of the season.

Emma Hayes remains in charge of Chelsea, and they are priced as low as 5/6 with Sky Bet to retain the WSL title, making them heavy favourites to collect a third in a row. Arsenal are third favourites at 7/2 with Sky Bet so there is not a huge disparity between the two in the market.

Often, the first games of the season can spell goals, but with both teams sharing very similar ambitions, while reluctant to start the campaign with a defeat, it could make for a tight and cagey affair. Saying that, the visitors do have the quality individuals to unlock the Arsenal door, so it could be the champions who get off the mark in this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Half-time score

Fast starters, or nervy beginnings with neither side wanting to make a mistake? I think the latter. History tells us so too, with the last two matches seeing the score goalless at half-time.

That is the safe bet in this fixture too, with both sides nervous to make the first move and land the initial hammer blow within the first 45 minutes.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

First goalscorer

Image: Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr's strike partnership fired Chelsea to their fourth WSL title

Sam Kerr enjoyed great success in the WSL last season, wrapping up the title with Chelsea and tallying the most goals in the league with 21 in only 19 starts. The Australia international, who scored five goals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, could be a popular pick to score the first goal in this fixture.

Kirby found the net 16 times last term too, leaving little reason as to why the link-up between Kerr and Kirby was one of the key cogs in Chelsea winning the WSL and FA Cup double. Kerr scored a hat-trick in the final, with Kirby scoring twice.

Another WSL goalscorer and star of the Women's Super League is Vivianne Miedema, who has netted 60 league goals in 67 matches for Arsenal, 18 of those coming in 2020/21.

Image: Nikita Parris will look to make an instant impression for Arsenal

Excitingly, Nikita Parris returned to England in the summer, signing for Arsenal from Lyon. Parris netted 13 league goals in 20 appearances last campaign, and could be a shrewd selection to open the scoring for the hosts.

Prediction: Sam Kerr to score first

First card

A London derby can often be ferocious right from the get-go, so it is important to take note of some of those who could get into some trouble with the referee - Beth Mead, Katie McCabe and Millie Bright being some of those.

The latter two were shown three cards apiece for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively throughout the WSL campaign, while Mead saw only one yellow but a red card as well for Arsenal during 2020/21.

Ji So-yun and Leah Williamson picked up bookings in matches between these two last season, with Arsenal's Williamson presenting quite an interesting option given her position on the field.

She plays in the centre of defence but could be forced into making a rash challenge on Kerr, who everyone knows is an extremely tricky customer to handle.

Prediction: Leah Williamson to receive the first card

Total corners

In the games between both Arsenal and Chelsea last campaign, there were 10 and five corners in each, which does not really give you any indication as to how it may fall on Sunday.

It can sometimes be enhanced by a team who sees a lot of the ball, but with both sides set to go toe-to-toe, you may have to hope for a flurry in quick succession if you are opting for a heavy total.

With the above in mind, I would air on the side of caution and select the seven or less option.

Prediction: Seven or less corners to be taken

Player of the Match

Image: Vivianne Miedema will be one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot

Parris provides a differing option depending on how you think the game will unfold - a player who will be keen to make quite the impact on her debut in an Arsenal shirt.

With a clean sheet likely for potentially either side, a goalkeeper could be a shrewd option, or alternatively a defender who could make some last-ditch tackles or demonstrate a solid and resolute performance to keep their opposition out.

Image: Sam Kerr shone for Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

In this instance, I will go with the match-winner, the one player who can make a difference and provide a little touch of magic to unlock the defence, Kerr fitting that bill sublimely.

Prediction: Sam Kerr to earn player of the match

Whichever way your selections go, make sure you enter the first ever WSL Super 6 round for a chance to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 12:30pm Sunday.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am; kick-off 12.30pm.