Esme Morgan: Manchester City defender out of England squad for World Cup double-header

Esme Morgan's hopes of an England debut have been dashed by an injury she suffered playing for Manchester City last weekend which has forced her to withdraw from Sarina Wiegman's squad.

The defender was stretchered off in the early stages of City's 2-1 defeat by Tottenham at the Academy Stadium on Sunday with what has turned out to be a shin injury.

Morgan had been called up as one of two potential debutants - the other being Manchester United captain Katie Zelem - for World Cup qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Tottenham's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the WSL

The Football Association has confirmed no replacement will be made for the 20-year-old.

Wiegman, who was appointed as England head coach more than a year ago, will finally take charge of her first game on Friday when North Macedonia are the opponents at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium, with a trip to Luxembourg following four days later.

She had continued in her role as Netherlands boss until the end of the Olympic Games, where her side was beaten on penalties by the United States at the quarter-final stage.

Image: Sarina Wiegman will make her debut as England head coach against North Macedonia on Friday

Wiegman's first England squad is also lacking the services of Lucy Bronze because of injury, along with two of Morgan's City team-mates in Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck.

England Women's squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Ebony Salmon (Racing Louisville), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)