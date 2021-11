Jordan Nobbs recalled for England Women as Leah Williamson and Lucy Staniforth miss out

Jordan Nobbs has been recalled to the England Women squad for November's World Cup qualifiers, while Leah Williamson and Lucy Staniforth have missed out.

Arsenal's Williamson has not been included in the camp for the matches against Austria and Latvia after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's north London derby.

Manchester City striker Ellen White has been included by head coach Sarina Wiegman as she prepares to earn her 100th cap for England.

More to follow...

