Birmingham City Women sack manager Scott Booth after less than five months in charge

Birmingham City Women have sacked manager Scott Booth after less than five months in charge.

Former Scotland, Aberdeen and Borussia Dortmund striker Booth signed a three-year contract at the end of June after winning six Scottish league titles in a row with Glasgow City.

But Birmingham have picked up just one point from their seven Women's Super League games so far and look set for another relegation battle.

The decision to sack Booth had been made "in the best interests of the club", said Birmingham general manager Sarah Westwood.

"I know how determined Scott was to succeed but, unfortunately, results have fallen short of our expectations," she added.

"With 15 games remaining, we feel now is the right time to make a change to give ourselves the best possible chance of climbing the table."

Booth took over from Carla Ward, who resigned at the end of last season after escaping relegation on the final day of the campaign. She later joined rivals Aston Villa.

Birmingham plunged into disarray in April this year when first-team players signed a formal letter of complaint to the board, citing a lack of support for them compared to that given to the men's team and prompting an FA investigation.

"Scott joined the club at a difficult time and was tasked with building a squad capable of competing in the WSL," Westwood added.

"We are grateful to Scott for assembling a group of players who we believe are good enough to start picking up points.

"The challenge now is to ensure that we identify the right person to lead Birmingham City Women and get the best out of our players."

Birmingham assistant head coach Tony Elliott will take charge of Sunday's game against Chelsea as technical director Craig Gardner leads the search for Booth's successor.