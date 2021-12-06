Liverpool Women sign goalkeeper Charlotte Clarke

Liverpool Women have signed goalkeeper Charlotte Clarke from National League North side Derby County.

The 21-year-old joined her new team-mates in training last week and while she is available for selection immediately, her contract with the Reds will formally begin on January 1 when the transfer window opens.

Starting her career at Derby, Clarke has also played for Leicester and Stoke and earned a call up to the England U21s squad in 2020.

On the move, Clarke said: "It feels absolutely surreal to be here - it's Liverpool, the biggest club in Europe and I'm absolutely amazed and thankful to be here. To be thought of to come here is incredible and such an honour.

"It was a tough decision to leave (Derby) but I really want to push on and get to the top and I really feel that Liverpool can do this. It's a great opportunity which I'm going to take with both hands."

Clarke will join a goalkeeping unit which includes Rachael Laws and the currently injured Rylee Foster.

Image: Liverpool FC Women goalkeeping coach Joe Potts is excited to see how Clarke develops at the club (Picture: Liverpool FC)

"Hopefully I can develop into the keeper I know I can be here," she said. "I'm really excited to work with Rachael, she's got years of experience and I'm really excited to learn from her, and really excited to be working with Rylee as well."

Liverpool FC Women goalkeeping coach Joe Potts added: "For a young keeper, Charlotte has a lot of playing experience which is obviously valuable.

"With the situation we have in the goalkeeping department, it's important we have someone who can slot into game time if we need them but also has the potential to push on and that's what we get with Charlotte."

Liverpool Women are currently top of the FA Women's Championship and return to action next Sunday with a Women's FA Cup tie away at Burnley.