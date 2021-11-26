Liverpool host Southampton in dedicated Rainbow Laces fixture in Premier League on Saturday; Klopp explains to Liverpool Women defender Meikayla Moore how awareness campaign has had impact on his understanding of allyship during his time at the club

Rainbow Laces: Jurgen Klopp explains why he backs LGBTQ+ inclusion campaign in chat with Liverpool Women's Meikayla Moore

Jurgen Klopp says he is the "perfect example" of how Rainbow Laces helps to raise awareness about inclusion.

In a conversation with Liverpool Women centre-back Meikayla Moore, filmed at the club's Melwood training group by LFC TV, the Reds manager discusses the campaign and explains how it has inspired him to be an active ally for LGBTQ+ people like her.

New Zealand international Moore, who joined the FA Women's Championship club in August 2020, tells Klopp that his support "means everything", particularly to those from a younger generation who love Liverpool and who may be struggling with their sexuality or gender identity.

"I really love Rainbow Laces, every year when it happens," Klopp says to Moore.

"I'm a perfect example for it - how the awareness level changes from the moment you put them in."

As an ally, it's so important for us to have people like you who are in our corners and standing behind us.

The campaign's theme for 2021 is 'Lace Up and Speak Up' and Klopp has often been seen wearing the laces in his trainers during its annual activation since he joined Liverpool six years ago.

He explains to Moore how the visibility of the initiative has helped him understand more about the importance of being an ally.

"I'm 54, I've been through a lot of periods in my life but a lot of problems I've never had," he adds.

"I have so many gay friends but I never thought about how it was when they had to say, 'by the way, mum, dad' - and to everyone else - 'I'm not exactly how you expected, maybe'.

"That's a challenge we shouldn't face, in the way we face it in our life.

"So I'm completely in. It's a great campaign, I have to say, and it looks good!"

Moore, 25, wears laces as "an out and proud footballer" and to let others know that should they need help or guidance, they can reach out to her.

"In women's football, I've been very fortunate that being LGBTQ+ is not as unusual as in the men's game. It's very accepted and the community is very strong," she says.

"But I think for the entirety of football, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done, especially on the men's side, just to make it a platform that it's accepted and that it's OK to be who you are and be true to yourself."

Image: Moore in action for Liverpool in the Continental Cup earlier this season

Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, in what is the club's dedicated Rainbow Laces fixture.

Klopp will wear laces again on the touchline, and Moore tells him: "As an ally, it's so important for us to have people like you who are in our corners and standing behind us.

"The biggest thing you can do is listen, support and educate yourself if you don't know, because that's an area that a lot more people can maybe place more attention on.

"It's educating because, at the end of the day, we're all people, we're all humans, we're all doing the same thing, we're all kicking a ball around. Your support means everything."

Watch Jurgen Klopp's Rainbow Laces chat with Meikayla Moore in full on Liverpool FC's YouTube channel.

