Liverpool vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Andy Robertson could return to the Liverpool starting line-up when Southampton travel to Anfield on Saturday.

Robertson has been sidelined with a minor hamstring strain but made a late substitute appearance against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday and could start.

Having made four changes against Porto, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to reinstate Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Diogo Jota to his starting XI.

Southampton are boosted by the returns of Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Redmond returns after missing Saints' last outing due to the birth of his child, while Djenepo was an unspecified absentee in the defeat at Norwich. Stuart Armstrong (calf) is out again.

How to follow

Follow Liverpool vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last time out...

Southampton have the manager to cause Liverpool a serious problem in this game but he just hasn't got the tools at his disposal. Ralph Hasenhuttl is giving everyone a timely reminder of his talents this season, moulding a very average squad into a confident and impressive unit. When a top-six team takes a chance on him, it will be a decision they won't regret.

Anyhow, it's likely Jurgen Klopp's men will out-ruthless Saints in both boxes, but I want to back the visitors to be smart enough to get into some dangerous positions with some dangerous counters. That has led me to showing some interest in the amount of corners Southampton can win at Anfield.

Southampton have won the third most corners in the Premier League this season (75), racking up a tally that reads: 8, 6. 8, 10, 7 from their last five fixtures as the attack-minded nature of their full-backs sees plenty of opportunities for corners being won down the channels.

Sky Bet's line for them to win four or more at 11/10 certainly has a chance of landing. Saints managed to win five corners at Manchester City this season and have accumulated four or more corners on their last three visits to Anfield under Hasenhuttl, including 11 in the 4-0 defeat in the 2019/20 season.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

BETTING ANGLE: Southampton to win four or more corners (11/10 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Liverpool have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Southampton, with the exception being a 1-0 away loss in January last season.

Since a 1-0 win in September 2013, Southampton are winless in their last seven away league games against Liverpool (W5 D2), losing their last four at Anfield by an aggregate score of 12-0.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday (W22 D3) since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017. The Reds' last such loss at home was against West Ham in August 2015 under Brendan Rodgers (W18 D5 since).

Liverpool are the only team to have scored in all 12 of their Premier League games this season. The Reds have found the net in each of their last 22 league games overall, netting at least twice in 18 of those including each of the last nine.

Liverpool have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (35), while only Norwich (7) have scored fewer than Southampton (11). Indeed, Liverpool have scored more first-half goals (16) and more second half goals (19) than Saints have in total in the Premier League this term.

