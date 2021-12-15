Man City's Continental Tyres Cup tie at Leicester postponed due to Covid-19

Manchester City's Continental Tyres Cup tie at Leicester City has been postponed after they reported further positive Covid-19 cases.

The Football Association took the decision to postpone Wednesday's match after Man City, who previously had two cases, confirmed more positive tests.

The match will be rescheduled in due course.

City sit top of their Continental Tyres Cup group with two wins from three games, one point clear of fourth-placed Leicester with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

"Manchester City can confirm that tonight's [Wednesday] Continental Tyres Cup tie away at Leicester City has been postponed," the club said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken by the Football Association following a number of further positive Covid-19 cases in the women's squad in addition to the two previously confirmed.

"A new date for the game will be announced in due course, with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled fixture."

Leicester apologised to their supporters "for the inconvenience and disruption caused by the postponement and wishes everyone affected by the outbreak at Manchester City a speedy recovery".

Manchester City are due to face Reading in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Gareth Taylor's side have won their last two league fixtures, twice coming from behind to Birmingham at St Andrew's last weekend.

Image: Barclays is extending its commitment to women's and girls' football

Barclays is investing more than £30m into women's and girls' football over the next three years as part of an investment that will see them become headline sponsors of the FA Women's Championship.

The bank has agreed new sponsorship deals running to 2025 with the Football Association and the Premier League, with which it has been a partner for 20 years.

Barclays became the title sponsor of the Women's Super League in 2019 as it pledged to invest in excess of £15m in the women's and girls' game.

It will now also become the title sponsor of the Women's Championship from next season and is doubling the previous figure - setting, according to the FA, a new record for investment in UK women's sport.

Sponsorship of the FA Girls' Football School Partnership, which over 12,000 schools have joined, will also be extended with the FA targeting a goal of 20,000 schools offering football to girls by 2024.