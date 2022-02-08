England recall Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Ellie Roebuck for Arnold Clark Cup

Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Ellie Roebuck have been called up by England Women boss Sarina Wiegman for this month's Arnold Clark Cup.

The trio have been named in the 24-strong squad for the tournament. Bronze and Roebuck missed the last three England camps through injury and are included for the first time by Wiegman, while Arsenal's Leah Williamson also returns after her absence in November.

The Lionesses, however, are without the injured Beth England, while Steph Houghton continues to work her way back to full fitness after an Achilles problem. There is no room in the squad for Sandy MacIver.

England play three matches in six days, kicking off at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on February 17 against Olympic gold medallists Canada.

The Lionesses will play Spain at Carrow Road in Norwich on February 20 before taking on the team ranked No 3 in the world, Germany, at Molineux in Wolverhampton on February 23.

Wiegman said: "I am looking forward to playing against three world-class teams. It will be the perfect way to begin a big year, and we will get a lot of important information from the matches ahead of the Euros.

"We will play three games in a short period and can rotate lots of players, which will help us understand more about our squad and the way we want to play.

"I know the players will be excited to test themselves against strong opponents.

"This tournament can only help us on our way to being ready for the Euros. That is what we are all working towards.

"It will also be special to go to three top stadiums in different parts of the country and I am sure the fans will give us great support once again."

The competition features four nations ranked in the world's top 10.

Full England squad for Arnold Clark Cup

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)



Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)



Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)



Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)