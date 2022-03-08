Barcelona expected to break world attendance record for women's club match when they host Real Madrid

Barcelona are expected to break the world attendance record for a women's club football match when they face Real Madrid at the Nou Camp later this month.

Tickets are sold out in all sections except for certain VIP areas of the 99,354-capacity stadium for the Champions League quarter-final Clasico on March 30.

The club have confirmed to Sky Sports News there are no more tickets available but they do not separate data between tickets sold and those allocated to members.

Regardless, the attendance is set to break the 60,739 record for a club match previously set at the Wanda Metropolitano when Barcelona Femeni beat Atletico Madrid Femenino there in March 2019.

That game beat a previous record which had stood for almost 100 years, when Dick, Kerr Ladies against St Helens Ladies pulled a 53,000 crowd in at Goodison Park on Boxing Day in 1920.

It will also be the first time Barca Femeni will play at the Nou Camp in front of supporters, after playing their first match there behind-closed-doors last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top five women's club football attendances 1. 60,739 - March, 2019: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano 2. 53,000 - December, 1920: Dick, Kerr Ladies vs St Helens Ladies at Goodison Park 3. 51,211 - May, 2018: Monterrey vs Tigres at Estadio BBVA Bancomer 4. 48,121 – January, 2019: Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid at the San Mames stadium 5. 35,000 - May, 2003: Athletic Bilbao vs Hispalis at the San Mames stadium

The women's team can become Spanish champions if they beat Real in the league this weekend.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told BarcaTV: "From the club we are trying to do all we can to maintain our commitment to women's football. We can only ask that they maintain this level and they continue to be as natural and authentic as they have been.

"This Sunday the team can be champions. And of course at the end of March against Real Madrid, with a full capacity at the Camp Nou, it will be sold out and it will be a world record. They are really excited and really thankful and of course we want to thank them. They deserve it."