Women's Super League: Chelsea vs Tottenham postponed due to Covid outbreak in visitors' squad

Chelsea Women's key Women's Super League clash against Tottenham Women tonight has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs squad.

Emma Hayes' side were looking to move top of the table having trailed Arsenal - on European duties facing Wolfsburg on Wednesday - for the majority of the season.

However, both sides announced the postponement a few hours before the game was due to kick-off after a spate of positive Covid tests among the Tottenham camp.

A statement from Chelsea read: "Chelsea FC can confirm that tonight's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Women will be rescheduled.

"The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive tests for Covid-19 were returned within the Tottenham Hotspur team set-up after the last round of testing.

"A revised date for the match will be confirmed in due course. All existing tickets to remain valid."

The postponement will also throw Saturday's north London derby into doubt. Tottenham are due to face local rivals Arsenal, with the game set to be played for the first time at the Emirates Stadium.

