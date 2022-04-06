Leah Williamson: Alex Greenwood backs England captain to be a success ahead of Women's Euro 2022

Alex Greenwood has backed Leah Williamson to be a success as England Women captain after she was named as Steph Houghton's successor ahead of this summer's Euros.

Williamson had been wearing the armband in the absence of the injured Houghton, who first captained England herself in January 2014 before being confirmed in the role in April that year.

The 25-year-old Arsenal defender led the team to success in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last month featuring Spain, Canada and Germany and has been capped 27 times in total, scoring two goals.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Leah. She's a young player still with so much experience. It feels like she's been here forever," Manchester City full-back Greenwood told Sky Sports News.

"She leads by example on and off the field. She's a great person, a great footballer and I'm so proud of her. I wish her all the best with the captaincy and I'm sure she'll fulfil it in every way she can.

"She's someone who very much values her opinions. She'll never change for anyone and that's something we respect and I respect.

"Whether Leah's got the armband on or not, you don't see a difference in her. It's a great moment for her and her family and I'm sure she'll lead the country out with great honour."

Former captain Houghton had been wearing her country's armband for eight years but is facing a race to be fit for the Euros after undergoing Achilles surgery.

Reacting to the news on Tuesday, the 33-year-old Manchester City defender described Williamson as a "very deserving and driven leader".

Greenwood added: "Steph's been an unbelievable captain, not just for country but for club as well. She's still my captain at club. She's someone I have so much respect for. She lives and breathes football and she's an iconic figure in the women's game.

"When the time's right I'm sure she'll reflect on the years she spent as captain and be very proud of what she's achieved. That's not to say that she's not an England international, because me knowing Steph, she definitely is and she'll do everything she can to put on the England shirt again."

England are preparing for the forthcoming away FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia on Friday, April 8 (7pm kick-off) and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, April 12 (7.55pm kick-off).

Women's Euro 2022

The groups...

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, C3*, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

*Russia suspended until further notice

The venues...

Wembley Stadium (London)

Brentford Community Stadium (London)

Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (Brighton)

Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

Stadium MK (Milton Keynes)

New York Stadium (Rotherham)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield)

St Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Leigh Sports Village (Leigh)

The schedule...

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: C3 vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v C3 - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs C3 - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31