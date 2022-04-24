WSL: Arsenal cruise past Everton after Chelsea beat Tottenham | Man Utd held by Villa as City crush Leicester

Chelsea remain one point ahead of Arsenal in the race for the Women's Super League title after coming from behind to beat Tottenham 3-1, despite having Ann-Katrin Berger sent off in the first half.

A Sophie Ingle own goal (15) had given Spurs the lead at The Hive, but Guro Reiten equalised for the visitors 12 minutes later when her attempted cross looped into the corner.

With 33 minutes on the clock, though, Chelsea were down to 10 players. Berger came charging off her line after Rachel Williams was put through by Kyah Simon before the away goalkeeper then wiped out the 34-year-old outside the box.

It could easily have been the turning point in the match but Emma Hayes's side rallied and had Sam Kerr to thank when her textbook header found the net to give Chelsea the lead (71).

Jessie Fleming then sealed the points in stoppage time (90+5) when her thunderous effort flew into the net from 25 yards out with virtually the last touch of the game.

Knowing only a win would do after Chelsea's result earlier in the day, Arsenal swept aside Everton 3-0 at Walton Hall Park to stay within a point of the leaders.

Caitlin Foord broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when she slotted in a pass from Leah Williamson (43).

It was 2-0 to the Gunners in the 67th minute after Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema set up Beth Mead for the England striker's 50th WSL goal.

Jordan Nobbs then joined the 50 club when she fired into the top corner after a one-two with Mead (75), who deservedly received the player of the match award.

Mead also broke the record for the most assists in WSL history. She now has 36 in the competition, one more than Karen Carney.

"It's an amazing feeling. I love playing in this league and I love playing for Arsenal, and to get 50 goals in this league is amazing," Mead told Sky Sports.

On trying to catch Chelsea, she added: "We've just got to control what we can do and try and get three points each game.

"We're praying that Chelsea slip up, but Chelsea are a great team, so we'll see. Fingers crossed, we can keep getting the wins."

Eidevall: Let's enjoy title race

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of his side's display: "The performance was very good, particularly towards the end of the first half and basically the whole second half. I'm proud of the team.

"We sort of expected Everton's low block but we moved the ball very well to disorganise them and find the right moments to go forward.

"When you look at development and progress, this year we're in the title race and we're fighting to be champions. Last season the team was fighting for third, so it's much more fun to be fighting for the title in the last games.

"If anybody told us that before the season we would have taken it, so let's enjoy it."

Smith: Great response from Arsenal

Sky Sports' Sue Smith:

"Arsenal had to win. It was important to do that, and it was going to be difficult against a team like Everton who were going to sit back and defend.

"They had to be patient, and when they got their chances they took them. It was a great response."

Manchester City look on course to finish third ahead of rivals Manchester United after a dominant 4-0 win over Leicester.

Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp and Julie Blakstad scored before the interval, and Alex Greenwood added a fourth from the penalty spot in the second half.

The result was City's 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Leicester are four points above bottom side Birmingham and have lost their last six games.

Manchester United's hopes of finishing third and sealing a place in Europe next season were dealt a blow after they were held to a goalless draw away at Aston Villa.

United made a blistering start to the contest with returning Aston Villa goalkeeper Sian Rogers - who was making her first appearance in more than 18 months - called into action on several occasions in the first quarter of an hour.

Leah Galton, Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Martha Thomas all had chances but United were unable to penetrate a resolute Villa side, who grew into the contest as the game wore on.

Thomas had a gilt-edged opportunity early in the second half after Thorisdottir sent Galton away down the left. Galton's first-time cross was met by Thomas but she could not connect cleanly, flicking off her boot and going wide.

Rogers again denied Toone late in the second half as United were forced to settle for a draw, taking them a point ahead of City, having played a game extra.

United are also away at Chelsea on the last day of the season, putting City in the driving seat to finish third at the end of the campaign.

West Ham earned a deserved 2-1 win over Reading to move above Brighton into sixth place.

After a goalless first half, Emma Snerle and Yui Hasegawa set the Hammers on their way to victory, before Faye Bryson pulled one back for Reading deep into stoppage time.

The hosts are now eight WSL games without a win, nine in all competitions, with just two games remaining.

