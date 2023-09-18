Rachel Corsie: Scottish FA can lead way on equality, says Scotland Women's captain

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie believes the Scottish Football Association can lead the way in the fight for equality after ending the dispute with the women's national team.

The team withdrew legal action against the SFA over equal pay and treatment claims last week after securing what Corsie described as "parity".

The defender had been due to be the lead claimant in an employment tribunal case, with the players demanding a contract stipulating equal pay and treatment with their male counterparts on issues such as training facilities, hotels, travel and kit, plus medical and nutritional resources.

In a statement in December, Corsie claimed the action was brought after "years of iniquity, disrespect and in some cases abuse".

The defender would not go into details on the deal during a media conference on Monday, but she welcomed the governing body's approach.

Speaking ahead of Scotland's UEFA Women's Nations League opener against England in Sunderland on Friday, the Aston Villa player said: "There's an understanding that, when you have an organisation that's looking to get the best out of its men's national team, women's national team, youth national teams, resources and everything that is involved in the set-up here plays a part.

"I think the association have set a really great precedent.

"They have become a nation that is going to be considered one that can be a leader for others in the fact that now the resources and everything that goes into the preparation for the women's and the men's senior team is going to be a really high level."