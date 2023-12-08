Mary Earps kit: England Women goalkeeper shirts to go on sale in time for Christmas

England Women goalkeeper shirts will be available to buy in time for Christmas after Mary Earps' replica jersey sold out within hours in October.

England kit makers Nike had finally allowed fans to buy the women's home, away and third goalkeeper shirts through the FA website two months ago, but even with no formal announcement about their availability, all available supply was quickly snapped up.

But England supporters have been given another chance to secure the goalkeeper jersey ahead of Christmas, with the FA announcing women's and junior sizes will go on sale at 8am on Monday December 11.

Earps acknowledged the news by taking to Instagram to write: "We did it gang".

The Manchester United goalkeeper won the Golden Glove at the World Cup, where she saved a penalty in the Lionesses' 1-0 final defeat to Spain.

In September, the 30-year-old was also named England Women's Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

Nike had previously come under fire from fans and Earps herself during the Women's World Cup in August, with fans able to purchase the Lionesses' outfield home and away shirts, shorts and socks - but no goalkeeper kit.

Nike originally defended its decision in the days after the final, saying they were "working towards solutions for future tournaments".

Earps called the decision "hugely disappointing and very hurtful" before the brand announced a U-turn less than a week later, and announced a "limited" supply of shirts would be available to purchase which then sold out within hours.