SWPL: Celtic's Natasha Flint claims March player of month prize

Celtic forward Natasha Flint and St Johnstone midfielder Ellie-May Cowie have won the SWPL and SWPL 2 player of the month awards for March.

Flint, who returned to the Hoops on loan from Liverpool in January, scored four goals last month as they won all their matches including against title rivals Rangers and Glasgow City.

Celtic sit just one point behind Rangers as they look to lift the ScottishPower Women's Premier League title for the first time in their history after finishing as runners-up last season.

She saw off Motherwell's Louisa Boyes, Mia McAulay of Rangers and Montrose's Jade McLaren for the prize.

Meanwhile, Ellie-May Cowie has been awarded the SWPL 2 prize after helping her side to 10 points from a possible 15 last month.

Image: Ellie-May Cowie is the SWPL 2 player of the month for March

Cowie helped her side to four clean sheets from five games in March while also scoring three goals, including a brace in their 3-0 win against Glasgow Women.

Cowie beat Emma Craig of Queen's Park and Gartcairn's Kaela McDonald-Nguah to the award.

Leaders Rangers are currently one point ahead of Celtic with champions Glasgow City a further three points behind.

Glasgow City visit Rangers on April 14, live on Sky Sports, before Celtic take on Glasgow City at home on May 1.

Rangers then take on Celtic five days later, live on Sky Sports, with Rangers at Glasgow City on May 12.

Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, SWPL, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.