Alisha Lehmann: Aston Villa winger to complete move to Juventus and join Douglas Luiz in Turin

Alisha Lehmann is in Turin to complete a medical and finalise a transfer to Juventus.

A fee with Aston Villa has been agreed and her move is expected to be completed shortly.

Lehmann will be Juventus' second WSL signing of the week after Everton's record signing Hanna Bennison moved to the club on Wednesday.

The Swiss international will join her partner Douglas Luiz in moving to Turin. Both players were at Villa together before Luiz completed his Juventus move on June 30.

Lehmann leaves Villa after three seasons and seven straight campaigns in the WSL, having previously played for West Ham and Everton. She had two years left to run on her current contract, with the option of a further year.

When does the 2024/25 WSL season start?

The 2024/25 Women's Super League season will start on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The key dates for the top two divisions of women's football next term have been confirmed, with the Barclays Women's Championship starting a fortnight earlier on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

The winter break will take place between December 16 and January 18, with the WSL season ending on the weekend of May 10 and May 11, 2025.

The start of the new WSL season comes 42 days after the women's gold medal final of the Olympic Games campaign.

Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris tournament after England's unsuccessful Nations League campaign, although the United States, Brazil and France are among the teams to have qualified.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Women's League Cup dates have also been confirmed, with the group stage running from early October until mid-December. The final will be played on the weekend of March 15 and 16, 2025.

