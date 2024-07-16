Sweden Women 0-0 England Women: Lionesses struggle to create but reach Euro 2025 with goalless draw

England Women picked up the point they needed to secure Euro 2025 qualification but were again found wanting in front of goal in a 0-0 stalemate in Sweden.

The Lionesses could only force Zecira Musovic into two saves all night in Gothenburg and failed to score for the first time in almost a year, after Sarina Wiegman had said they "should have scored more" in their previous game with Ireland.

Again she said England were not clinical enough as they failed to make their first-half dominance count and give themselves a more serene route to the finals.

"You can always say we weren't ruthless enough, we had one huge chance in the first half then we have to have the numbers [in the middle]," Wiegman told ITV Sport.

"We had some moments we could have shot but passed, and I think in the first half we had some great opportunities from free-kicks.

"They defended well, but we could've done more to make the chances better."

England were left in a Catch-22 situation with France's shock defeat to Ireland meaning any victory would have seen them top the group, and earn a valuable seeding for the Euro 2025 finals next summer.

But having started so brightly, they were left to hold onto a draw following the second-half impact of Hanna Bennison and Rosa Kafaji from the Sweden bench, with the latter unlucky not to win a penalty following a rash challenge from Leah Williamson.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd also tested new England No 1 Hannah Hampton with a long-range effort late on which the Chelsea goalkeeper was at full stretch to keep out.

England's best opportunities came through a Lucy Bronze header from a free-kick which she telegraphed straight at Musovic, while Georgia Stanway twice went close to notching her 20th England goal but just missed with an effort from the angle and a 20-yard drive.

The Lionesses will have to wait until December to discover their fate for the Euro 2025 group stages, as they look to defend their title in Switzerland next summer.

Williamson: We don't make it easy when we don't score

Image: Captain Leah Williamson played 90 minutes in her fifth England game since returning from an ACL injury

England captain Leah Williamson speaking to ITV Sport: "We don't make it easy for ourselves when we don't score. But we've seen out a game, same as France.

"These are tough fixtures, especially coming to places like this, it's small but the Swedish fans were loud and they played really well. It's a good draw.

"They changed tactics, have different threats including height but I think we stood firm and stayed true.

"We couldn't play the football we wanted in the second half, which put us under a lot of pressure.

"I think first half, I really enjoyed playing in. I felt good, it's the end of the season, I haven't played as much as all of them so if I didn't look fresh I'd be concerned.

"There's a lot more to come, we've taken care of business and we can prepare now to get the most out of ourselves.

"We all know how that went, and I think everybody wants more."

Key Euro 2025 dates

Play-off draw: July 19

Play-off round one (two legs): October 23-29

Play-off round two (two legs): November 27-December 3

Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16

Euro 2025 finals: July 2-27 2025 - Switzerland